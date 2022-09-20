On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 7:35 am
1 min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The set of amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code that was quickly endorsed by the State Duma introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy. The bill now needs to receive the upper...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The set of amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code that was quickly endorsed by the State Duma introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy. The bill now needs to receive the upper house’s approval and then be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law — steps that are considered to be formalities.

Under the new legislation, deserting a military unit during a period of mobilization or martial law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, compared with five years under the current law.

Those who voluntarily surrender to the enemy will also face a prison term of up to 10 years, and those convicted of looting could be handed a 15-year term.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Another amendment introduces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for those who refuse to go to combat or follow an officer’s order.

The passage of the new legislation follows media reports alleging that some Russian soldiers in Ukraine have refused to go into combat and tried to resign from service.

Unlike Ukraine, which conducted a broad mobilization with the goal of reaching an active military of 1 million fighters, Russia has continued to rely on a limited contingent of volunteers.

Some nationalist politicians have called for a mobilization to beef up the ranks, but the Kremlin so far has ruled it out.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories