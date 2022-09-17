On Air: Federal News Network program
Strong quake hits Taiwan, topples house, halts rail traffic

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 12:15 pm
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island, but there were no immediate reports of deaths, media reported.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency said the 6.4 magnitude shallow quake was centered north of Taitung County on the island’s eastern shore.

It partially collapsed an uninhabited house in Hualien County, about 165 kilometers (100 miles) north along the coast, causing no casualties. The Taiwan Railways Administration said trains linking Hualien and Taitung had been temporarily halted and five other high speed rail services canceled until safety checks are performed.

Metro systems in the capital, Taipei, and southern Kaoshiung city were temporarily suspended.

