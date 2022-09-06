On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Swiss police find 23 migrants crammed into delivery van

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 5:20 am
GENEVA (AP) — Police in Switzerland said Tuesday that they found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a traffic check on a highway.

The Italian-registered vehicle was stopped early Monday morning as it headed northward on the A2 highway at Buochs, near the central city of Lucerne , police in Nidwalden canton (state) said.

The migrants were aged between 20 and 50 and were from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, police said in a statement. They said that they wanted to travel to European countries outside Switzerland.

The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was arrested and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking, police said.

