U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 4:50 am
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million.

Austin said at the start of a meeting Thursday with senior officials from allied countries at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million.

Austin said at the start of a meeting Thursday with senior officials from allied countries at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin gathered officials from allied countries to renew their commitment to military support for Ukraine “for the long haul.”

