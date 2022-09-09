On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 7:20 am
2 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

Friday, September 9

– King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.

– Noon local time (1100GMT) – Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.

– Noon – Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.

– 1 p.m. – Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.

– Afternoon – The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

– 6 p.m. – The king makes a televised address to the nation.

– 6 p.m. – A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday, September 10

– Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.

– Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

– The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.

– She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

– A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

– The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

Top Stories