On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

3 migrants dead, 7 injured in Mexico highway accident

EDGAR H CLEMENTE
October 26, 2022 12:47 pm
< a min read
      

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — Three migrants died and seven were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico.

An official at the local prosecutors office said the surviving migrants were from Guatemala and El Salvador. The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said there was no immediate information on the nationality of the dead.

The SUV the migrants were traveling in...

READ MORE

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — Three migrants died and seven were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico.

An official at the local prosecutors office said the surviving migrants were from Guatemala and El Salvador. The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said there was no immediate information on the nationality of the dead.

The SUV the migrants were traveling in rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled.

It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in southern Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala. Three Venezuelan migrants died last week in a van accident in another Chiapas town, and the day before nine Venezuelans were injured in another crash.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|1 FY 23 Agency Moves
11|1 Leveraging the State and Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories