China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 9:50 pm
BEIJING (AP) — The closing session of a major weeklong meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party got underway Saturday.

The roughly 2,000 delegates were expected to approve changes to the party constitution that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s hold on power.

They also will formally approve a new Central Committee of about 200 members to govern the party for the next five years.

Foreign media were not allowed into the start of...

The party congress sets the nation’s agenda for the coming five years. A report read by Xi at the opening session a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.

