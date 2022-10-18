On Air: Panel Discussions
French firm charged in US with Islamic State group payments

ERIC TUCKER and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
October 18, 2022 11:05 am
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying $17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind.

The charges were announced in federal court in New York City.

The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France.

Tucker reported from Washington.

