On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

French march rallies support for Iranian demonstrators

The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 12:38 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters over the death of a young woman in police custody.

French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who joined the gathering at Republique Plaza before marching through eastern Paris.

“Woman, Life, Liberty!” the crowd chanted in the rainy weather. Some banners read: “Freedom for Iranian women,” or “No to Obligatory Hijab”...

READ MORE

PARIS (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters over the death of a young woman in police custody.

French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who joined the gathering at Republique Plaza before marching through eastern Paris.

“Woman, Life, Liberty!” the crowd chanted in the rainy weather. Some banners read: “Freedom for Iranian women,” or “No to Obligatory Hijab” or just the young woman’s name: “#Mahsa Amini.”

It was the latest and among the largest of several protests in France in support of the Iranian demonstrators. Iranians and others have also marched in cities around the world.

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

The protesters have vented their anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic, and the demonstrations escalated into calls for the overthrow of the clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since 1979.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|9 Digital States Survey Awards Party 2022
10|9 NASCIO 2022 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories