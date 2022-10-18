On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties

The Associated Press
October 18, 2022 9:01 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.

The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

There is growing concern in Germany that the country’s critical infrastructure might be targeted by Russia because of Berlin’s support for Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|24 Los Angeles Digital Government Summit
10|24 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|24 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories