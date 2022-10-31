On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Haiti police to probe reporter’s death hit during protest

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 8:27 am
1 min read
      

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said an investigation is being launched into the death of a journalist who witnesses said was struck in the head by a tear gas cannister that police officers had fired on a group of demonstrating reporters.

In a statement, Police Chief Frantz Elbé offered his condolences to the family and colleagues of Romelson Vilsaint, adding that officers were forced to fire tear gas to control a “hostile crowd”...

READ MORE

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said an investigation is being launched into the death of a journalist who witnesses said was struck in the head by a tear gas cannister that police officers had fired on a group of demonstrating reporters.

In a statement, Police Chief Frantz Elbé offered his condolences to the family and colleagues of Romelson Vilsaint, adding that officers were forced to fire tear gas to control a “hostile crowd” attacking a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Sunday.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that journalists including Vilsaint, who worked for radio station Génération 80, had gathered at a police station in Delmas to demand the release of their colleague, Robest Dimanche, who had been detained while covering a protest on Sunday. Dimanche works at local Radio Tele Zenith.

The Association of Haitian Journalists also accused police of beating up several journalists and confiscating their equipment and other belongings, condemning what it called “anti-democratic acts of repression.”

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

“The safety of media and free movement of journalists are essential for the full and complete enjoyment of freedom of the press, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and the right to information that make up democracy,” it said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Media News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|6 Cyversity 2022 Annual Conference: Power...
11|6 Government IT Congress West
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories