Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 3:01 am
< a min read
      

NOORIABAD, Pakistan (AP) — At least 18 Pakistani flood survivors, including eight children and nine women, were killed when the bus they were traveling in caught fire, police said Thursday.

Police officer Hashim Brohi said the bus was taking the extended family from the southern port city of Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah after they heard flood waters had receded there. They were among the thousands who moved to Karachi because of...

READ MORE

NOORIABAD, Pakistan (AP) — At least 18 Pakistani flood survivors, including eight children and nine women, were killed when the bus they were traveling in caught fire, police said Thursday.

Police officer Hashim Brohi said the bus was taking the extended family from the southern port city of Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah after they heard flood waters had receded there. They were among the thousands who moved to Karachi because of .

Brohi said the incident took place late Wednesday near Nooriabad hills hike, which is not far from the local police station and fire service station.

“The proximity saved the lives of many bus passengers as both the police and fire engine reached the scene in minutes,” Brohi said.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

The bus caught fire after the air conditioning unit short-circuited.

He said rescue services moved the injured passengers to the main hospitals in Jamshoro and Nooriabad. The bodies, charred beyond recognition, will be handed over to relatives after legal formalities.

Bus fires are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are compromised and traffic rules are disregarded.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|19 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|19 AFCEA Space Industry Days
10|19 Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories