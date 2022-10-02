On Air: Federal News Network program
Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 6:21 am
< a min read
      

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the “absurd” risk of nuclear war.

Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter’s Square.

The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “huge tragedy” and “horror” of war.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at

