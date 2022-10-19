On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 8:02 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of Russian regions.

Putin didn’t immediately spell out on Wednesday the steps that would be taken under martial law, but legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

Putin also didn’t provide details of...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of Russian regions.

Putin didn’t immediately spell out on Wednesday the steps that would be taken under martial law, but legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

Putin also didn’t provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation.”

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|25 Aviano AB Tech Expo
10|25 Cloudflare Zero Trust Roadshow
10|25 Cloud Modernization: The Key to Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories