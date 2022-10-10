On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

UK sanctions Iranian officials over protests crackdown

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 11:46 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s “morality police” and several security officials in response to the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

The Foreign Office said it was imposing asset freezes and travel bans...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s “morality police” and several security officials in response to the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

The Foreign Office said it was imposing asset freezes and travel bans on the “morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the head of the Tehran division, Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.”

Also on the list are Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Basij force; Hassan Karami, commander of the NAJA special forces unit of the Iranian police; and Hossein Ashtari, commander-in-chief of the Iranian police.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions “send a clear message to the Iranian authorities — we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls, and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people.”

Demonstrations continue across Iran over the death on Sept. 16 of Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police in Tehran. Iran’s government insists Amini wasn’t mistreated, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 CyberWeek 2022
10|17 NLIT Summit 2022
10|17 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories