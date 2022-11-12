On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Austria: 9 injured in hot air balloon crash in eastern Alps

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 8:05 am
< a min read
      

KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — Nine people were injured Saturday in a hot air balloon crash on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria.

Sonja Kellner of the Lower Austrian Red Cross told news agency APA that two of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash in the Bucklige Welt region, an area named for its hilly landscape.

They were found with two other slightly injured passengers at Untereck, while...

READ MORE

KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — Nine people were injured Saturday in a hot air balloon crash on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria.

Sonja Kellner of the Lower Austrian Red Cross told news agency APA that two of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash in the Bucklige Welt region, an area named for its hilly landscape.

They were found with two other slightly injured passengers at Untereck, while the other five passengers were found with minor injuries near Stang, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

The two seriously injured passengers were taken by helicopter to local hospitals.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories