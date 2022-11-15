On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

Associated Press
November 15, 2022 10:25 am
< a min read
      

BAGHDAD (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad’s international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since...

READ MORE

BAGHDAD (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad’s international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad’s international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories