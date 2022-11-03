On Air: America in the Morning
Official confirms detailed Ethiopia peace deal is final

CARA ANNA
November 3, 2022 4:13 am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An official close to the Ethiopian peace talks says the copy of the “permanent cessation of hostilities” agreement obtained by The Associated Press with details on disarmament of Tigray forces and federal control of the Tigray region is the signed and final one.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, a day after the deal’s announcement, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Enormous challenges lie ahead in implementing the...

The official spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, a day after the deal’s announcement, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Enormous challenges lie ahead in implementing the deal, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw.

The agreement says Tigray forces will be disarmed, starting with “light weapons” within 30 days of Wednesday’s signing, and Ethiopian federal security forces will take full control of “all federal facilities, installations, and major infrastructure such as airports and highways within the Tigray region.”

The final, detailed agreement hasn’t been made public, but the brief joint statement read out by the warring parties Wednesday night notes “a detailed program of disarmament” and ”restoration of constitutional order” in Tigray.

The war in Africa’s second-most populous country, which marks two years on Friday, has seen abuses documented on both sides, with millions of people displaced and many near famine.

