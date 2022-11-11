On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Powerful earthquake hits Tonga; tsunami advisory issued

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 6:58 am
< a min read
      

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles). It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory,...

READ MORE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles). It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.

An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories