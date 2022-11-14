On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 10:47 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News