On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

5 killed at construction site in western Turkey

The Associated Press
December 30, 2022 11:43 am
< a min read
      

ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said.

Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured.

Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|5 CES 2023
1|5 Regaining the Spectrum Offensive
1|5 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories