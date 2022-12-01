African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EVELYNE MUSAMBI
December 1, 2022 6:58 am
The continent this year has recorded 202 deaths from mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with a fatality rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. And yet African health authorities for months have pursued vaccines mostly in vain as major outbreaks were reported in rich, Western countries for the first time.

Acting CDC director Ahmed Ogwell noted 51 new mpox cases in Congo in the past week and said Ghana and Nigeria are the other most affected countries.

