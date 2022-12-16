On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Biden to meet with Ecuador’s Lasso at White House next week

Associated Press
December 16, 2022 10:33 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, at the White House this coming Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a Friday call that Lasso has been a key ally, speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and granting temporary protected status to migrants coming from Venezuela.

“We’re obviously invested in Ecuador’s success,” Kirby said.

The White House said Biden and Lasso...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, at the White House this coming Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a Friday call that Lasso has been a key ally, speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and granting temporary protected status to migrants coming from Venezuela.

“We’re obviously invested in Ecuador’s success,” Kirby said.

The White House said Biden and Lasso plan to use their meeting to stress the importance of democratic institutions and of improving regional economic partnerships.

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

Lasso’s visit comes at Biden’s invitation, which was extended during a Tuesday trip to Ecuador by Chris Dodd, the former Connecticut senator and Biden’s special adviser for the Americas.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|22 Zoom Trainings - December
12|22 Qualys Research Team: Threat Thursdays,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories