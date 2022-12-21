On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

The Associated Press
December 21, 2022 4:31 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

German police confirmed...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

German police confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|27 Shape Your Cybersecurity Funnel with...
12|27 Symbiote 101: How to Secure Users...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories