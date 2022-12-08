On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Climate activists stage protests at 2 German airports

The Associated Press
December 8, 2022 4:59 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany Thursday, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel.

The group Last Generation said some of its members glued themselves to the tarmac in Munich, while others entered the grounds of Berlin airport.

Henner Euting, a spokesperson for Munich airport, confirmed that the northern runway was briefly closed. Planes had to be routed over the southern runway, causing short...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany Thursday, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel.

The group Last Generation said some of its members glued themselves to the tarmac in Munich, while others entered the grounds of Berlin airport.

Henner Euting, a spokesperson for Munich airport, confirmed that the northern runway was briefly closed. Planes had to be routed over the southern runway, causing short delays, he said.

A spokesperson for Berlin airport, Sabine Deckwerth, confirmed that a police operation was ongoing but said air traffic there was not disrupted.

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

A similar protest recently at Berlin airport drew widespread condemnation from government officials and calls for tougher policing to stop activists interfering with air traffic.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 Q4 Deltek GovWin IQ Customer Town Hall
12|14 Dashboard in a Day - Softcrylic
12|14 Dashboard In A Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories