Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Jordanian police officer killed in clashes over fuel prices

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 1:59 am
< a min read
      

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian police say a senior commander has been killed in clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices.

Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, deputy police director in the city of Maan, was shot Thursday “by a group of outlaws,” police said.

“We will not hesitate to preserve the pride of the homeland, and we will strike with an iron fist against anyone who attempts to attack lives and...

READ MORE

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian police say a senior commander has been killed in clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices.

Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, deputy police director in the city of Maan, was shot Thursday “by a group of outlaws,” police said.

“We will not hesitate to preserve the pride of the homeland, and we will strike with an iron fist against anyone who attempts to attack lives and property,” the police said in a statement.

Truck drivers launched a strike last week to protest high fuel prices. The strike and protests have spread to several cities across Jordan. Clashes erupted in multiple cities on Thursday, with police using tear gas to disperse them.

        Insight by Workday: Agencies are reengineering their recruitment, hiring and retention strategies to find, nab and keep a broad spectrum of STEM-smart employees. Download this executive briefing to get a peek at efforts underway at DHA, HHS, Justice, NSF, Space Force, State and VA.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|22 Zoom Trainings - December
12|22 Qualys Research Team: Threat Thursdays,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories