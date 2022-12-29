On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

The Associated Press
December 29, 2022 7:33 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country’s navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia’s 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

The newly commissioned included a corvette,...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country’s navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia’s 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

The newly commissioned included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine. The submarine armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental-ballistic missiles is the sixth submarine of the new Borei-class to join the Russian navy.

“It will ensure Russia’s security for decades ahead,” Putin said.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Another submarine of the same type, Emperor Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony. The navy plans to commission it following trials.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|4 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
1|4 Top 3 Approaches for Supply Chain...
1|4 Workshop Wednesdays
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories