Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 11:17 pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Monday it executed its second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy.

Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, identified the man executed as Majidreza Rahnavard. He had been convicted over allegedly stabbing two security force members to death Nov. 17 in Mashhad and wounding four others.

Iran executed the first prisoner detained amid the demonstrations Thursday.

The protests have expanded...

Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying around a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

