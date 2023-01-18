Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16

The Associated Press
January 18, 2023 3:28 am
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency to find out how agencies are addressing network modernization, 5G and more. We also get an industry perspective from a trio of Verizon federal experts. 

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|24 Creating a Culture of Inclusiveness:...
1|24 Prioritizing SSE to Protect the Modern...
1|24 Cloud-Smart Data Protection Built for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories