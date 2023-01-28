Iran reports drone attack on defense facility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Defense Ministry says one of its factories was attacked by drones in the central city of Isfahan. A statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency says the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report says three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses. The statement came as videos circulated online purporting to show explosions in different parts of... READ MORE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Defense Ministry says one of its factories was attacked by drones in the central city of Isfahan.

A statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency says the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report says three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.

The statement came as videos circulated online purporting to show explosions in different parts of the country. Those could not be confirmed.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.