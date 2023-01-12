Trending:
Listen Live
World News

IS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

The Associated Press
January 12, 2023 2:31 am
1 min read
      

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.

The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and drew condemnation from the international community.

The extremist group said in a statement that a “martyrdom-seeker” it identified as Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest amidst a gathering of ministry...

READ MORE

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.

The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and drew condemnation from the international community.

The extremist group said in a statement that a “martyrdom-seeker” it identified as Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest amidst a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry’s main gate.

There was no immediate response from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers about the IS claim. Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said Wednesday that the explosion killed five civilians and that “a number of others were wounded” near the ministry.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

The IS news outlet Aamaq said the attack coincided with a ministry training course for diplomats.

The extremists have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.

After Wednesday’s attack, more than 40 wounded people were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency’s director in Afghanistan, said at the time that he expected the number of casualties to rise.

The attack drew condemnation from the United Nations and various countries. In a statement Wednesday, Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Afghans in the fight against militants.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|18 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|18 Frictionless Data Security and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories