World News

Man stabs, injures several passengers on German train

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 10:40 am
BERLIN (AP) — A man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before police detained him, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station. An initial investigation indicated seven people were wounded, the police agency said.

It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were. The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours, dpa reported.

Police did not give out any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

