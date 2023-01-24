On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Netanyahu flies to Jordan for surprise meeting with king

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 8:50 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, his first visit since taking power at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu’s office said he discussed “regional issues” and security cooperation with...

