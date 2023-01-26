On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 2:13 am
The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

