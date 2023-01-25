On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Spain: 1 dead in attack with bladed weapon at church

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 3:24 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s interior ministry says one person has been killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday.

The attacker has been arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police.

The ministry says that the person was killed outside the church of San Lorenzo, while the other person was wounded inside the church.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|31 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
1|31 The Gartner 2023 Top Priorities for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories