On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 7:52 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws.

The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.

Last year, Glovo was smacked with a 79 million-euro ($86 million) fine for similar infringements of labor laws.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said...

READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws.

The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.

Last year, Glovo was smacked with a 79 million-euro ($86 million) fine for similar infringements of labor laws.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said that recent legislation specifically targets companies that “repeatedly” break the law.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

“No company, no matter how large it is, can act outside the law,” Díaz said. “And this is an exemplary case.”

In 2021, Díaz successfully championed a new “Riders Law” that classified food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for, as opposed to self-employed freelancers.

Glovo is a Spanish company that operates in several countries, mostly in Europe.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|30 Customer Contact Week 2023
1|30 Managing Government's Risk at...
1|30 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories