On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels

The Associated Press
January 31, 2023 5:20 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people protested through central Brussels on Tuesday to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people, and that pay scales would be increased considerably to make the sector more attractive for young professionals.

The government has...

READ MORE

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people protested through central Brussels on Tuesday to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people, and that pay scales would be increased considerably to make the sector more attractive for young professionals.

The government has acknowledged the problems, but has yet to come up with any convincing plan to turn the crisis in the sector around.

“We cannot wait until after the 2024 elections. Valuable years are going to waste,” said Mark Selleslach of the ACV Puls trade union.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: How can agencies take advantage of containers securely? We find out by talking with software development experts at FAA, NASA, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and Rancher Government Solutions for our exclusive ebook on securing containerized applications. | Download it now!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|6 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
2|6 Driving Sustainability, Energy...
2|6 Leadership Development Series: CIOs,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories