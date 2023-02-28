Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Nigeria electoral commission: Tinubu wins presidential vote

CHINEDU ASADU
February 28, 2023 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election early Wednesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation.

The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Abubakar also finished second in the last vote in 2019, then appealed those results before his lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.

...

READ MORE

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election early Wednesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa’s most populous nation.

The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Abubakar also finished second in the last vote in 2019, then appealed those results before his lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.

On Tuesday, the two leading opposition parties had demanded a revote, saying that delays in uploading election results had made room for irregularities. The ruling All Progressives Congress party urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Joint EUCOM/AFRICOM Deployment and...
3|7 Personal Property Management Training...
3|7 Treat Cybersecurity as a Business...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories