Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Shiite pilgrims march through Baghdad surrounded by security

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
February 16, 2023 4:07 am
2 min read
      

BAGHDAD (AP) — Amid chilly temperatures and heavy security, thousands of black-clad pilgrims from across Iraq marched Thursday in the annual procession in marking the death of a Shiite saint.

Pilgrims traditionally travel on foot to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, the seventh of 12 Shiite imams who died in a Baghdad prison in the eighth century. The procession leads to the site in the northern Baghdad neighborhood of Kadimiyah....

READ MORE

BAGHDAD (AP) — Amid chilly temperatures and heavy security, thousands of black-clad pilgrims from across Iraq marched Thursday in the annual procession in marking the death of a Shiite saint.

Pilgrims traditionally travel on foot to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, the seventh of 12 Shiite imams who died in a Baghdad prison in the eighth century. The procession leads to the site in the northern Baghdad neighborhood of Kadimiyah. Participants wear black, with some carrying out self-flagellation to publicly express their mourning.

Tents were pitched along the kilometers of road that the pilgrims were walking Thursday, handing out food and water free of charge. Thousands of Iraqi security forces were deployed across the city to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, while some roads and bridges were closed to vehicles to allow pedestrian traffic only.

Sadiq Jaffar, 27, of Baghdad, told The Associated Press he was taking part in the pilgrimage “because it is important to my identity, despite all the problems that the country is facing such as the increase in the price of food and the rampant corruption.”

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

This year’s pilgrimage takes place just ahead of the 20-year anniversary next month of the U.S. invasion of Iraq that led to the downfall of longtime dictator Saddam Hussein. Hussein had banned such pilgrimages from taking place.

During years of civil war that followed, insurgents repeatedly targeted Shiite pilgrims during their religious ceremonies.

Iraq emerged from a yearlong political stalemate with the formation of a government in October, but hopes for stabilization of the political and economic situation were shortlived.

Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria from Iraq have severely restricted Iraq’s access to hard currency, leading to devaluation of the currency and inflation of prices.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 GEOINT Service Day: Army
2|22 State of Affairs in the Crypto Space
2|22 Design Immersive Virtual Learning...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories