Austrian police warns of possible threat to Vienna churches

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police warned Wednesday of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” in Vienna against churches, citing undisclosed information the country’s intelligence service had received. Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heighted security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital. “There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” Vienna police tweeted. “If there is a concrete danger for the population at... READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police warned Wednesday of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” in Vienna against churches, citing undisclosed information the country’s intelligence service had received.

Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heighted security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital.

“There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” Vienna police tweeted.

“If there is a concrete danger for the population at a concrete location, Vienna police will warn immediately via all available channels,” police added.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.