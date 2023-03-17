Trending:
China leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin

The Associated Press
March 17, 2023 3:28 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The Kremlin on Friday also announced the visit, saying it will take place “at the invitation of Vladimir Putin.” Xi and Putin will discuss “issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China,” as well as exchange views “in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders will also sign “important bilateral documents,” the statement read.

Top Stories