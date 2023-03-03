On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure

The Associated Press
March 3, 2023 4:36 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency said Friday that an investigation into the failure of a rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year indicated the cause was a faulty part procured from Ukraine.

The Vega C rocket ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana in December. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said at the time that decrease in pressure was observed in the...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency said Friday that an investigation into the failure of a rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year indicated the cause was a faulty part procured from Ukraine.

The Vega C rocket ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana in December. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said at the time that decrease in pressure was observed in the rocket’s second stage, “leading to the premature end of the mission.”

“The cause of the failure was a gradual deterioration of the Zefiro 40’s nozzle,” the European Space Agency said.

The Zefiro 40 second stage, made by Italian space company Avio, suffered “an unexpected thermo-mechanical over-erosion” of a carbon component procured in Ukraine, it said.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pierre-Yves Tissier of Arianespace said the conclusion was based on an examination of identical parts and still needed to be confirmed through further tests.

ESA added that during the inquiry “no weakness in the design of Zefiro 40 has been revealed.”

The launch was the third failure in the past eight launches of Vega and Vega C rockets, an embarrassment for the agency and its partners.

“We will overcome this very difficult moment,” Arianespace head Stephane Israel told reporters.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher added that measures would now be implemented “to get out of this crisis stronger.”

The launch was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 30 centimeters (12 inches).

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Science News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 Countering UAS Using EW and DEW Attack...
3|9 WEBINAR: HCL BigFix CISA KEV
3|9 GSA 101 Who We Are and What We Do
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories