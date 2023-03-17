On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

The Associated Press
March 17, 2023 11:18 am
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a...

READ MORE

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|23 Drive Sustainable Revenue and Customer...
3|23 Create Future-facing Talent Strategies...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories