On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Pentagon shows footage of aircraft dumping fuel on US drone

The Associated Press
March 16, 2023 6:22 am
1 min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second video, released Thursday, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. military said it ditched the MQ-9 Reaper in the sea Tuesday...

READ MORE

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The 42-second video, released Thursday, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. military said it ditched the MQ-9 Reaper in the sea Tuesday after the Russian fighter jet poured fuel on the unmanned aerial vehicle and then struck its propeller.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley have spoken to their Russian counterparts about the destruction of the U.S. drone following the encounter with Russian fighter jets.

        Insight by LinkedIn: Given the constantly shifting economic landscape, how can government organizations compete for the most qualified applicants? How can they keep their best employees longer? We talk to HR leaders from CISA, Delaware, PNNL, Tennessee and LinkedIn.

The calls with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday were the first since October.

While intercept attempts are not uncommon, the incident amid the war in Ukraine has raised concerns it could bring the United States and Russia closer to direct conflict.

That the two countries’ top defense and military leaders were talking so soon after the encounter over the Black Sea underscored its seriousness.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever SFB Tech Expo
3|22 Reduce Information Overload to Boost...
3|22 Federal Strategic Sourcing Initiative...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories