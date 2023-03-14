Polish activist convicted for helping obtain abortion pills

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Warsaw court on Tuesday convicted an activist for helping a pregnant woman access abortion pills in Poland, sentencing her to eight months of community service. The case of Justyna Wydrzyńska has been closely watched by human rights activists, who believe it would set a precedent in a country with some of Europe’s most restrictive abortion legislation. Prosecutors had charged Wydrzyńska with “helping with an abortion,” a crime punishable up by... READ MORE

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Warsaw court on Tuesday convicted an activist for helping a pregnant woman access abortion pills in Poland, sentencing her to eight months of community service.

The case of Justyna Wydrzyńska has been closely watched by human rights activists, who believe it would set a precedent in a country with some of Europe’s most restrictive abortion legislation.

Prosecutors had charged Wydrzyńska with “helping with an abortion,” a crime punishable up by to three years in prison.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.