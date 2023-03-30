On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

The Associated Press
March 30, 2023 3:54 am
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

The security service alleged that Gershkovich “was collecting classified information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

The security service alleged that Gershkovich “was collecting classified information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex.”

The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
4|5 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision for...
4|5 Spotlight Series: Multicloud - San...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories