Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

The country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Tuesday morning but did not offer further details, such as how far the missile flew.

A day earlier, North Korea said it had test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine.

The launches came after the U.S. and South Korean militaries began their largest combined field exercises in years on Monday.

