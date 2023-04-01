1 dead, several injured in train crash near The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch emergency services say one person has died and some 30 passengers have been injured, many of them seriously, when a train partially derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, sending at least one carriage into a field next to the tracks. Television images showed one of the people using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails to reach the stricken train in the darkness. ... ... READ MORE

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch emergency services say one person has died and some 30 passengers have been injured, many of them seriously, when a train partially derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, sending at least one carriage into a field next to the tracks.

Television images showed one of the people using makeshift bridges to cross a canal running alongside the rails to reach the stricken train in the darkness.

The cause of the accident that happened around 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the town of Voorschoten, near The Hague, was not immediately clear.

