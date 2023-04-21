On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

21 dead in Beijing hospital fire, dozens evacuated

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 10:11 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people have died in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients, Chinese state media reported.

Staff removed 71 patients after the fire broke out Tuesday in the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, state media including CGTN reported.

Videos of the fire circulating on social media show black smoke billowing from the building, with some people climbing out of the windows using what...

READ MORE

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people have died in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients, Chinese state media reported.

Staff removed 71 patients after the fire broke out Tuesday in the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, state media including CGTN reported.

Videos of the fire circulating on social media show black smoke billowing from the building, with some people climbing out of the windows using what appears to be makeshift ropes made out of bedsheets. Others took refuge on air conditioning units outside the windows.

State media said the fire has been extinguished and rescue work has been completed.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the reports said.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|24 2023 Holistic Health and Fitness...
4|24 RSA Conference 2023
4|24 Kaseya Connect Global
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories