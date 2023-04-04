On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect arrested

The Associated Press
April 3, 2023 3:57 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Four people were seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday. A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze.

The fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning, the fire service said. Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured, among them a patient who got...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Four people were seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday. A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze.

The fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning, the fire service said. Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured, among them a patient who got stuck in an elevator and whose life was in danger after inhaling smoke.

Forty people were evacuated as smoke spread through the building.

Police said the blaze appears to have started when a 48-year-old man set fire to two hospital beds shortly after midnight. He also tried to set a garbage can alight in a foyer, but firefighters prevented him from doing so, they said in a statement. The suspect was arrested.

        Insight by Tanium: Agencies are honing in on how best to secure software and gain better visibility into their suppliers. We talk to leaders from DoD, FDA, GSA, NASA and State to reveal how agencies are meeting demands for visibility into their vendors’ cyber practices.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News World News